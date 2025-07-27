Some 20,000 Cambodians return home via Chanthaburi border crossing

Thai authorities allowed approximately 20,000 Cambodians to cross the border through a checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi, on Sunday.

Thousands of Cambodians had gathered from early morning at the Ban Laem border checkpoint in Tambon Thep Nimit, waiting to return home.

In response, the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command opened the border gate on humanitarian grounds to facilitate their return.

Immigration police, tourist police, military personnel, and district officials collaborated to manage the large crowd and expedite immigration procedures.