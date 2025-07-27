Some 20,000 Cambodians return home via Chanthaburi border crossing

SUNDAY, JULY 27, 2025

About 20,000 Cambodians crossed back home through Chanthaburi’s Ban Laem checkpoint on Sunday. Thai officials expect more to follow on Monday.

Thai authorities allowed approximately 20,000 Cambodians to cross the border through a checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi, on Sunday.

Thousands of Cambodians had gathered from early morning at the Ban Laem border checkpoint in Tambon Thep Nimit, waiting to return home.
In response, the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command opened the border gate on humanitarian grounds to facilitate their return.

Immigration police, tourist police, military personnel, and district officials collaborated to manage the large crowd and expedite immigration procedures.

Some 20,000 Cambodians return home via Chanthaburi border crossing

Thai officials estimated that between 17,000 and 20,000 Cambodians successfully crossed the border on Sunday.

Authorities also expect another wave of Cambodian nationals to cross via the same checkpoint on Monday.
Some 20,000 Cambodians return home via Chanthaburi border crossing

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy