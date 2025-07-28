Thai troops demolish Cambodian stairs, cable car on Phu Makua

Thai soldiers stationed atop Phu Makua in Si Sa Ket’s Kantharalak district have demolished a makeshift cable car system and stairways installed by Cambodian troops.

On Monday, Thai troops released photos showing that they had cut the cable of the makeshift cable car and dismantled its base, as well as tearing down all stairways leading to the summit that had been installed by Cambodian forces.

The demolition has prevented Cambodian soldiers, stationed on a cliff below Phu Makua, from climbing up to the hilltop.