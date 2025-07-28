Army says Cambodian building bombed after being used to launch attacks on Thai communities

The Second Army Area Command Centre said on Monday that a deserted building in a Cambodian border town was bombed because Cambodian troops had installed projectile weapons there to attack Thai communities.

The statement was issued in response to a social media post alleging that a building on Cambodian soil near the Thai border had been bombarded.

According to the centre, the Second Army Area had been monitoring the situation and found that Cambodian troops had placed projectile weapons within civilian zones and inside buildings that were not designated military bases.