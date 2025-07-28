Army reports continued clashes in five Thai-Cambodian border areas

MONDAY, JULY 28, 2025

Thai army says clashes continued Monday in five border areas across Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani, as Cambodia fired rockets and artillery into Thailand.

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) announced that fighting continued on Monday in five border areas across three provinces bordering Cambodia.

RTA deputy spokesman Col Ritcha Suksuwanon said clashes resumed on Monday morning at the following locations:

  • Chong Jom Pass in Surin
  • Khao Phra Wiharn in Si Sa Ket
  • Prasat Don Tuan in Si Sa Ket
  • Chong An Ma Pass in Ubon Ratchathani
  • Chong Bok Pass in Ubon Ratchathani

Ritcha said Cambodian troops had fired projectile weapons, artillery, and rockets into Thai territory at those sites, prompting Thai forces to return fire in an effort to destroy the Cambodian heavy weaponry.

He added that the army had also coordinated with the Royal Thai Air Force to strike Cambodian military positions to prevent further incursions into key strategic areas already secured by Thai forces.
 

