Army reports continued clashes in five Thai-Cambodian border areas

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) announced that fighting continued on Monday in five border areas across three provinces bordering Cambodia.
RTA deputy spokesman Col Ritcha Suksuwanon said clashes resumed on Monday morning at the following locations:
Ritcha said Cambodian troops had fired projectile weapons, artillery, and rockets into Thai territory at those sites, prompting Thai forces to return fire in an effort to destroy the Cambodian heavy weaponry.
He added that the army had also coordinated with the Royal Thai Air Force to strike Cambodian military positions to prevent further incursions into key strategic areas already secured by Thai forces.