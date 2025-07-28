Thai troops destroy Cambodian cell tower atop Phu Makua

Thai troops have destroyed a cell tower atop Phu Makua in Si Sa Ket’s Kantharalak district using explosives, and deployed a drone to bomb Cambodian troop positions below the mountain.

The Second Army Area reported that troops stationed on the summit used explosives to demolish a telecommunications tower belonging to Cambodia’s Smart operator.

Earlier in the day, the troops had already dismantled a makeshift cable car and stairways that Cambodian forces had installed to access the mountaintop.