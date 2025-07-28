Public Health Ministry revises border clash death toll to 14, 38 injured

The Public Health Ministry announced on Monday that 14 civilians have been killed and 38 others injured in the ongoing border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia.

Dr Varoth Chotpitayasunondh, spokesperson for the ministry, said at a press conference that one more civilian had been confirmed dead and two more injured in Si Sa Ket, raising the civilian death toll to 14 and the number of injuries to 38 as of 11:30am on Monday.

Varoth said 12 civilians were in critical condition, 13 in moderate condition, and 13 had sustained minor injuries.