Public Health Ministry revises border clash death toll to 14, 38 injured

The Public Health Ministry announced on Monday that 14 civilians have been killed and 38 others injured in the ongoing border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia.
Dr Varoth Chotpitayasunondh, spokesperson for the ministry, said at a press conference that one more civilian had been confirmed dead and two more injured in Si Sa Ket, raising the civilian death toll to 14 and the number of injuries to 38 as of 11:30am on Monday.
Varoth said 12 civilians were in critical condition, 13 in moderate condition, and 13 had sustained minor injuries.
The breakdown of fatalities by province is as follows:
The injuries were reported as:
Varoth added that 19 public hospitals had been affected by the fighting — 12 had been completely shut down, while seven were operating with limited capacity, offering only emergency medical services.
He also noted that a total of 156,966 people were currently taking shelter at 534 evacuation centres across Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Trat, Sa Kaeo, and Chanthaburi.