One more Thai soldier killed defending territory near Prasat Ta Muen Thom

One more Thai soldier was killed in fighting near Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district, bringing the total number of Thai military fatalities to nine in the mission to defend Thai territory from Cambodian aggression.
Col Ritcha Suksuwanon, deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Army (RTA), said the army had been informed that Sgt Amarin Phasuk, from the 3rd Battalion of the 23rd Infantry Regiment, was killed during combat operations near Prasat Ta Muen Thom on Monday.
“The RTA salutes all the soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the nation’s sovereignty,” Ritcha said.
“We will ensure that their families and heirs receive full rights and benefits, to honour the great sacrifice of these brave heroes.”
News of Sgt Amarin’s death was first shared by the Facebook page Unseen Chiang Mai, which posted his photo alongside a message of condolence.
“RIP Sgt Amarin Phasuk (NCO.45/64). We have lost the ninth hero. #Salutebravesoldiers,” the page wrote.
The post added that Amarin had been injured in a bomb explosion on 25 July, but still volunteered to return to the front line after receiving medical treatment.
“He fulfilled his duty until the very last moment. Thank you for defending our country. We send our deepest condolences to the family of Sgt Amarin Phasuk,” the post said.