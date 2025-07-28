One more Thai soldier killed defending territory near Prasat Ta Muen Thom

One more Thai soldier was killed in fighting near Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district, bringing the total number of Thai military fatalities to nine in the mission to defend Thai territory from Cambodian aggression.

Col Ritcha Suksuwanon, deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Army (RTA), said the army had been informed that Sgt Amarin Phasuk, from the 3rd Battalion of the 23rd Infantry Regiment, was killed during combat operations near Prasat Ta Muen Thom on Monday.

“The RTA salutes all the soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the nation’s sovereignty,” Ritcha said.