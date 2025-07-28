Surin governor denies declaration of wartime disaster

In response to media reports suggesting a formal disaster zone declaration, the governor clarified on Monday that while the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border remains volatile, it has not met the threshold for a wartime classification.
Border skirmishes have intensified across several districts in Surin, including Buachet, Sangkha, Kap Choeng, and Phanom Dong Rak, with various weapons reportedly used.
Critical infrastructure — such as healthcare facilities, petrol stations, convenience stores, and residential areas — has been repeatedly targeted.
Authorities anticipate further escalation and have activated emergency protocols to safeguard lives and property.
Local administrative organisations have been instructed to rehearse and implement response strategies promptly.
An urgent directive was issued to district chiefs and local government leaders, outlining procedures for declaring disaster-affected zones and mobilising aid under the emergency disaster category — defined as threats posed by foreign armed groups rather than conventional warfare.
This measure allows the province to unlock emergency reserves and advance funds to assist affected communities without delay.
Governor Chamnan stressed the importance of coordination between state agencies and local governments to ensure timely support for all residents at risk.