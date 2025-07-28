Surin governor denies declaration of wartime disaster

In response to media reports suggesting a formal disaster zone declaration, the governor clarified on Monday that while the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border remains volatile, it has not met the threshold for a wartime classification.

Border skirmishes have intensified across several districts in Surin, including Buachet, Sangkha, Kap Choeng, and Phanom Dong Rak, with various weapons reportedly used.

Critical infrastructure — such as healthcare facilities, petrol stations, convenience stores, and residential areas — has been repeatedly targeted.