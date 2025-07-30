RTAF chief says mysterious drones spotted near Ubon Ratchathani air force base

Royal Thai Air Force Commander-in-Chief, Air Chief Marshal Punpakdee Pattanakul, said on Wednesday that several unidentified drones were detected flying near an air force base in Ubon Ratchathani before being neutralised by the anti-drone system.

Punpakdee confirmed reports that multiple drones had been spotted near Wing 21 in Ubon Ratchathani.

He said the drones that were taken down did not carry out any attacks on the base and were not equipped with cameras or special devices.

He added that similar drones had also been observed near several other air force facilities, including in Bangkok.