The warlord of Preah Vihear, Srey Duk, disappears, Hun Sen denies death rumours

On July 30, 2025, the Cambodian Ministry of Defence denied reports from a Thai newspaper claiming that Gen Srey Duk, a prominent figure known for his expertise in the Preah Vihear area, had died.
The ministry stated through its official Facebook page that the news was false and urged the public not to spread the misinformation.
This denial came after circulating reports that Srey Duk, deputy commander of the Cambodian army and commander of the 3rd Support Division, was killed during a battle in the Chong Bok area in Preah Vihear province on July 28, 2025. The Cambodian government has yet to confirm his death, leaving the situation unclear.
Former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen reportedly instructed the Ministry of Defence to clarify the news to alleviate concerns among the public. Some local Cambodian media outlets have also denied the death, stating that Srey Duk is in good health, though no photographic evidence has been provided.
Sources along the Thai-Cambodian border revealed that the rumours Srey Duk's death had caused significant demoralisation among Cambodian troops stationed along the frontier.
The recent loss of Gen Duong Somnieng, commander of the 7th Intervention Division, in the Chong Ta Thao-Phu Makua battle already represented a major blow to the Cambodian military.
If Srey Duk's death is confirmed, it would severely impact the morale of Cambodian forces stationed at the border.
On July 30, Rat Dararat, the Cambodian Deputy Minister of Defence, led a delegation of military officials and diplomats from 13 countries to inspect the situation at the Chong Arn Ma border conflict zone.
If Srey Duk is indeed still alive, he should have appeared before the Cambodian media and the foreign military delegation by now.
Preah Vihear province, a critical battlefield for Srey Duk, is where his absence has led to widespread speculation that he may be seriously injured or possibly deceased.
On the same morning, in Phnom Penh, Tea Banh, the special advisor to the King of Cambodia, presided over the funeral of Gen Duong Somnieng.
The loss of Gen Duong has been a heavy blow to the Cambodian military, and if it were to be announced that Srey Duk has died, it would likely shake the entire nation.
The fate of Srey Duk remains a mystery—whether injured or deceased, the truth is still unknown.
From Khmer Rouge to Hun Sen's General
During the Thai-Cambodian conflict from 2008 to 2011, the name "Srey Duk" was frequently seen in Thai media, more than any other general, due to his role as the commander of the 3rd Support Division, the primary force involved in the battles at Preah Vihear and Phu Makua.
Sray Duk is a former Khmer Rouge officer from the Cambodian Civil War era, with his stronghold located in the town of Anlong Veng, Oddar Meanchey Province.
This background made him a valuable asset to Hun Sen, who relied on Srey Duk’s forces for operations around Preah Vihear, as many of his troops were former Khmer Rouge soldiers familiar with the Phanom Dongrak Mountains.
Srey Duk has spent much of his life stationed along the Thai-Cambodian border, first as a Khmer Rouge officer and later in the Cambodian Royal Army. This experience gave him a unique familiarity with Thai military personnel, particularly those in the 2nd Army Area.
During the peace talks in May 2011, Srey Duk played a key role, leading Hun Manet, who was then Deputy Commander of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, to negotiate a ceasefire agreement with Thailand’s 2nd Army Area.
On June 8, 2025, Srey Duk led a Cambodian military delegation to meet with Maj Gen Somphob Parawet, commander of the Suranaree Task Force, to discuss territorial encroachments in the disputed area near Chong Bok.
On that day, both sides reached an agreement where Cambodian forces agreed to withdraw to their previous positions. Whether this was the final mission with Thailand or not, the truth will soon become clear.