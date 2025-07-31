The warlord of Preah Vihear, Srey Duk, disappears, Hun Sen denies death rumours

Preah Vihear province, a critical battlefield for Srey Duk, is where his absence has led to widespread speculation that he may be seriously injured or possibly deceased.

On the same morning, in Phnom Penh, Tea Banh, the special advisor to the King of Cambodia, presided over the funeral of Gen Duong Somnieng.

The loss of Gen Duong has been a heavy blow to the Cambodian military, and if it were to be announced that Srey Duk has died, it would likely shake the entire nation.

The fate of Srey Duk remains a mystery—whether injured or deceased, the truth is still unknown.

From Khmer Rouge to Hun Sen's General

During the Thai-Cambodian conflict from 2008 to 2011, the name "Srey Duk" was frequently seen in Thai media, more than any other general, due to his role as the commander of the 3rd Support Division, the primary force involved in the battles at Preah Vihear and Phu Makua.

Sray Duk is a former Khmer Rouge officer from the Cambodian Civil War era, with his stronghold located in the town of Anlong Veng, Oddar Meanchey Province.

This background made him a valuable asset to Hun Sen, who relied on Srey Duk’s forces for operations around Preah Vihear, as many of his troops were former Khmer Rouge soldiers familiar with the Phanom Dongrak Mountains.

Srey Duk has spent much of his life stationed along the Thai-Cambodian border, first as a Khmer Rouge officer and later in the Cambodian Royal Army. This experience gave him a unique familiarity with Thai military personnel, particularly those in the 2nd Army Area.

During the peace talks in May 2011, Srey Duk played a key role, leading Hun Manet, who was then Deputy Commander of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, to negotiate a ceasefire agreement with Thailand’s 2nd Army Area.

On June 8, 2025, Srey Duk led a Cambodian military delegation to meet with Maj Gen Somphob Parawet, commander of the Suranaree Task Force, to discuss territorial encroachments in the disputed area near Chong Bok.

On that day, both sides reached an agreement where Cambodian forces agreed to withdraw to their previous positions. Whether this was the final mission with Thailand or not, the truth will soon become clear.