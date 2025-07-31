Thai Defence Ministry halts military aid to Cambodia, sends military students home

Deputy Defence Minister Nattapol Nakpanit said on Thursday that he had ordered the cessation of all military aid to Cambodia and the repatriation of its students at the National Defence College of Thailand (NDC).

Nattapol, who is also acting Defence Minister, stated that he ordered the halt of all military assistance to Cambodia and military cooperation after Cambodia began attacking Thai border areas, which led to border clashes.

Following the border fighting, Nattapol confirmed that he ordered the suspension of the exchange of military personnel training.

“All students from Cambodia who were studying at the NDC for the 2024 academic year have been sent home following the fighting, and they will not return,” Nattapol said. “We had to cancel the quota for Cambodian students at the NDC.”