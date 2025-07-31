Thailand to Repatriate 18 Cambodian Soldiers Tomorrow

Thailand is set to repatriate 18 Cambodian soldiers tomorrow, 1st August 2025, through the Chong Chom border crossing at 10:00 AM.

The move follows their detention after they encroached on Thai territory during recent fighting in the Sam Tae area of Sisaket province.

Reports from the Second Army Area's security unit today (31st July 2025) confirm that the soldiers have been cared for under international and humanitarian principles since their apprehension.

Among the group, one soldier sustained a broken arm, and another is reported to be suffering from a mental breakdown as a result of the conflict.

Thai authorities have acted in strict adherence to the Third Geneva Convention (Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War), one of the four Geneva Conventions signed in 1949.

This specific convention governs the treatment and repatriation of detained soldiers after the cessation of hostilities.

The Third Geneva Convention (1949) stipulates that detained soldiers must be treated humanely, including providing adequate food and relief supplies. It also mandates that such soldiers are to be released and repatriated to their home country without undue delay once hostilities have ended. This convention serves as a crucial legal safeguard for the protection of prisoners of war during wartime.