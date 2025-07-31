Thai Army Delays Repatriation of 18 Cambodian Soldiers

The Second Army Area has confirmed a delay in the full repatriation of 20 Cambodian soldiers previously held in Thailand.

While two soldiers are set to be handed over to Cambodian authorities tomorrow, 1st August, at 10:30 AM via the Chong Chom border crossing, the return of the remaining 18 has been postponed.

According to a source within the Second Army Area, initial coordination with the Cambodian side has focused on the immediate return of two individuals.

One of these soldiers sustained injuries and has received full medical treatment, while the other is a patient with a psychiatric condition.

The delay in repatriating the other 18 Cambodian soldiers is due to ongoing interrogations, which have not yet been completed.

The Second Army Area will arrange a new date for their handover once the questioning process is finalised.