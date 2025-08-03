Thai army releases photos of destroyed Cambodian stairway at Chong Kan Ma

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Sunday released photographs showing a steel stairway used by Cambodian troops to access Phu Ma Kua from Chong Kan Ma Pass near Preah Vihear Temple being destroyed with explosives.

The RTA did not specify the exact time of the demolition but stated that it occurred during fighting for control of Phu Ma Kua in Si Sa Ket’s Kantharalak district between 24 and 28 July.

During the clashes, Thai forces pushed Cambodian troops off the cliff below the mountaintop and destroyed both a makeshift cable car and a cell tower positioned at the top of Phu Ma Kua.