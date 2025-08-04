FM confirms visit by international agencies to 18 captured Cambodian troops Tuesday

The Foreign Ministry on Monday confirmed that it will facilitate a visit by representatives of two major international human rights organisations to observe the condition of the 18 captured Cambodian soldiers on Tuesday.

Nikorndej Balankura, spokesman for the ministry and director-general of its Department of Information, said the visit will allow the representatives to witness the treatment of the detainees firsthand.

Earlier in the day, the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation announced that the ministry would invite the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to inspect the troops in custody.