French woman found dead after disappearing during solo run near Angkor Wat

Lisa Girard, a French national, was reported missing while running near Angkor Wat in Cambodia’s Siem Reap province.
Her friend said she was last seen at Ta Som temple around 7.20am on August 2 and had not been seen since. It was reported that she had been running alone on a 21-kilometre route.
Two Cambodian Facebook users posted sightings of Lisa on the morning of her disappearance. One said, “She ran past my coffee shop near Srah Srang lake at around 7am.”
Another claimed, “This morning (August 2), I saw her running near the ticket booth on the old Route 60, heading towards the roundabout at around 7.50am.”
Two days later, at 8.50am on August 4, Lisa’s friend posted an update saying she was still missing and appealed for help in the search, particularly from drone operators.
Later, Cambodian police confirmed that Lisa Zihar’s body had been found in a rural area outside Siem Reap city.
A friend, who has been organising the search for Lisa, stated on social media at 12.55pm that ‘Lisa’s body was found this morning. Thanks for the support of all those who have been looking for her or offering help.’
Cambodian police are investigating the cause of her death.
Lisa had arrived in Cambodia in 2024 after hitchhiking over four months from Paris to Phnom Penh, passing through 15 countries. Along the way, she raised funds for the Cambodian NGO Pour un Sourire d’Enfant.