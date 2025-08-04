French woman found dead after disappearing during solo run near Angkor Wat

Another claimed, “This morning (August 2), I saw her running near the ticket booth on the old Route 60, heading towards the roundabout at around 7.50am.”

Two days later, at 8.50am on August 4, Lisa’s friend posted an update saying she was still missing and appealed for help in the search, particularly from drone operators.

Later, Cambodian police confirmed that Lisa Zihar’s body had been found in a rural area outside Siem Reap city.

A friend, who has been organising the search for Lisa, stated on social media at 12.55pm that ‘Lisa’s body was found this morning. Thanks for the support of all those who have been looking for her or offering help.’