Somsak dispatches N95 masks to troops along Thai-Cambodian border

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Tuesday that he had ordered two departments within his ministry to dispatch N95 masks to troops along the Thai-Cambodian border to filter out the stench from abandoned Cambodian soldiers’ bodies.

Somsak explained that he had instructed the Department of Health and the Department of Disease Control to take action to mitigate the unpleasant odour caused by the abandoned bodies of fallen Cambodian troops along the border.

The N95 respirators were primarily sent to the troops guarding the border, who had complained of the strong stench. Somsak also noted that villagers along the border could be given masks if they were allowed to return home from their shelters. However, the army has so far ordered them to remain in the shelters for safety.