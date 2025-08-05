RTAF denies dropping ‘rusty’ MK-84 bomb on Cambodian soil

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) on Tuesday denied that it had purchased MK-84 bombs and dropped one on Cambodian soil during the border clashes late last month.



Speaking on behalf of the RTAF, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, said the rusted and old condition of the MK-84 bomb uncovered by Cambodia could not possibly have been dropped by an RTAF plane during the recent border clashes.



Winthai stated that the Thai armed forces believed the international community understood that Cambodia had been distorting information to discredit Thailand during the border conflict.