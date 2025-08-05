Cabinet approves procurement of four Gripen fighter jets

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) announced that the Cabinet on Tuesday approved its request to purchase four more Gripen fighter jets from Sweden.

The RTAF confirmed on its Facebook page that the Cabinet had approved the RTAF’s plan to buy four Saab JAS 39 Gripen E/F fighter jets to enhance the air defence capability of the RTAF.

“Saab JAS 39 Gripen E/F ready to take off,” the post began.

“The Cabinet approved the RTAF’s request to purchase new Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets to replace decommissioned ones, strengthening our ability to protect sovereignty over Thai airspace.”