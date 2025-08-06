Livestock Dept bans import of poultry from Cambodia for 90 days to contain bird flu

The Livestock Development Department has announced the suspension of poultry imports from Cambodia for 90 days to prevent the spread of avian influenza.

Somchuan Ratanamagalanan, director-general of the department, invoked Article 6 and Article 33 of the Animal Disease Control Act to issue the 90-day ban after the order was published in the Royal Gazette.

Somchuan signed the order on July 24, and it was published on Tuesday, August 5.