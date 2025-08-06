Livestock Dept bans import of poultry from Cambodia for 90 days to contain bird flu

The Livestock Development Department has announced the suspension of poultry imports from Cambodia for 90 days to prevent the spread of avian influenza.
Somchuan Ratanamagalanan, director-general of the department, invoked Article 6 and Article 33 of the Animal Disease Control Act to issue the 90-day ban after the order was published in the Royal Gazette.
Somchuan signed the order on July 24, and it was published on Tuesday, August 5.
The order stated that the World Organisation for Animal Health had detected an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza of the H5N1 strain in Cambodia, which could infect humans and potentially be fatal.
To prevent the disease from spreading into Thailand, the department banned the import of chickens, ducks, geese, swans, their eggs, and breeding sperm from Cambodia during the 90-day period.