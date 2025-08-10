TMAC trains villagers to avoid landmines

The Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) has dispatched teams of military officers to educate villagers on how to stay alert and avoid danger from landmines allegedly planted by Cambodian troops along the border, a military spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Col Chatrapee Poonsri, deputy spokeswoman of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, said TMAC, which operates under the RTAF, has sent teams to evacuation centres in Thai–Cambodian border provinces to teach villagers how to identify and avoid landmines.

The teams were urgently deployed to meet villagers before they return home from the shelters.