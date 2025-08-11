Survey: Thais link border clashes to scam crackdown

An opinion survey by a private university has found that most Thais believe the recent border conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia stemmed from the Thai government’s policy to crack down on call-centre gangs.

The survey was conducted among 1,500 respondents nationwide by the Phayao-based Pacific Institute of Management Science on Friday. The results were released on Monday.

Main cause of ongoing border conflicts

When asked about the main cause of the ongoing border conflicts, respondents answered: