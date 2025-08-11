RTA denies plan to seize Prasat Ta Kwai by force

Winthai: statement was misinterpreted

Winthai stressed that Boonsin did not talk about deploying troops to encroach on Cambodian territory.

He explained that Boonsin’s comments were a reference to the fact that Prasat Ta Kwai lies within Thai territory and that, during four days of border clashes, Thai troops had attempted to regain it from Cambodian forces occupying it.

Boonsin recounted that the operation to reclaim the temple had not yet succeeded, with Thai troops still positioned about 30 metres away.

Winthai said Boonsin only meant that Thailand would use appropriate measures to restore control over the site.

Issue to be raised at upcoming meeting

Winthai added that Boonsin planned to raise the matter during the Regional Border Committee meeting in about two weeks, and had simply stated that Thailand would not withdraw from its current position outside Prasat Ta Kwai.

“I hereby affirm that the Second Army Area commander did not talk about using force to seize the temple. He was not trying to provoke further clashes and did not plan to use military action to take Prasat Ta Kwai, as claimed by Cambodia,” Winthai said.

