Thai govt insists Cambodian community encroached on Thai soil in Sa Kaeo

The government spokesman insisted on Wednesday that Cambodians had betrayed Thai hospitality and humanitarian aid by establishing a community on Thai soil at Ban Nong Chan village in Sa Kaeo.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said Ban Nong Chan, in Tambon None Mak Moon in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district, had been used as a temporary shelter for Cambodians fleeing civil war in 1977.

Jirayu stated that Cambodia later took advantage of Thailand’s humanitarian aid to hundreds of thousands of Cambodians and used the opportunity to encroach on Thai soil.

He added that the Cambodian refugees refused to return home and instead expanded their community on Thai soil.