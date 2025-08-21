Army denies reports of Cambodian shelling near Ta Kwai Temple

On Wednesday night (August 20), reports circulated online alleging that Cambodian forces had fired artillery at a base near Ta Kwai Temple in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin.

The 2nd Army Area investigated the matter with local units and confirmed the reports were false. The loud explosion heard by residents was likely caused by a Cambodian soldier stepping on a landmine. The mine was believed to have been clandestinely planted earlier by Cambodian forces behind Ta Kwai Temple.



