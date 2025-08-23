Second Army detects Cambodian BHQ unit, landmine inside Thai territory

The Second Army Area has reported an incident on Friday (August 22, 2025) in which Thai forces detected Cambodian soldiers conducting military surveillance operations within Thai territory, in violation of ceasefire agreements.
At around 4pm, Thai troops observed two to three Cambodian soldiers, believed to be from a Bodyguard Headquarters (BHQ) unit, wearing black FAST (Future Assault Shell Technology) helmets, carrying out military surveillance near Hill 350 in Bakdai subdistrict, Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province.
The group had advanced approximately 100 metres inside Thai operational lines.
During a subsequent inspection of the area, Thai soldiers discovered a PMN-2 anti-personnel mine at the site where the Cambodian troops had been concealed.
The unit used mine detectors to thoroughly check the surrounding area and marked the spot, awaiting a specialist ordnance disposal team to continue clearance operations.
The Second Army Area stressed that the incident confirmed Cambodia’s continued use of anti-personnel mines within Thai sovereign territory, in violation of both the bilateral ceasefire agreement and the Ottawa Convention.
Thai forces said they would maintain close surveillance of the situation and remain fully prepared to defend the nation’s sovereignty, in order to safeguard the monarchy, religion and the people.