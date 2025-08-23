Second Army detects Cambodian BHQ unit, landmine inside Thai territory

The Second Army Area has reported an incident on Friday (August 22, 2025) in which Thai forces detected Cambodian soldiers conducting military surveillance operations within Thai territory, in violation of ceasefire agreements.

At around 4pm, Thai troops observed two to three Cambodian soldiers, believed to be from a Bodyguard Headquarters (BHQ) unit, wearing black FAST (Future Assault Shell Technology) helmets, carrying out military surveillance near Hill 350 in Bakdai subdistrict, Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province.