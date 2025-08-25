Cambodia enacts law to strip citizenship from those convicted of treason

The bill, endorsed by 120 out of 125 lawmakers in the CPP-controlled chamber, targets those convicted of colluding with foreign powers or engaging in activities deemed harmful to Cambodia’s national interests.

The measure comes against the backdrop of years of political repression. Since the dissolution of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) by the Supreme Court in 2017, more than a hundred opposition members have faced mass trials, many in absentia, on charges of treason and incitement.

Authorities insist prosecutions are based on breaches of the law. However, rights groups and Western governments, notably the United States, have accused the CPP of using the courts to eliminate rivals and secure uncontested elections.