50 Cambodians rounded up sneaking across Sa Kaeo border

Thai troops rounded up 50 Cambodians on Monday for illegally crossing the border in Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district. The detainees said they had fled hunger in their homeland.

Soldiers from the Burapha Force searched a forested area behind Ban Kood Hin village after receiving a tip-off that Cambodians were crossing the border through a natural trail.

The troops found 33 men and 17 women walking deeper into Thai territory. They appeared fatigued and hungry.

The group said they had previously worked in Thailand but returned to Cambodia in early August after Thai authorities imposed restrictions on working hours at border crossings following clashes between the two countries.