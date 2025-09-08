50 Cambodians rounded up sneaking across Sa Kaeo border

Thai troops rounded up 50 Cambodians on Monday for illegally crossing the border in Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district. The detainees said they had fled hunger in their homeland.
Soldiers from the Burapha Force searched a forested area behind Ban Kood Hin village after receiving a tip-off that Cambodians were crossing the border through a natural trail.
The troops found 33 men and 17 women walking deeper into Thai territory. They appeared fatigued and hungry.
The group said they had previously worked in Thailand but returned to Cambodia in early August after Thai authorities imposed restrictions on working hours at border crossings following clashes between the two countries.
Once home, they said, they had no jobs or income. They accused the government of Prime Minister Hun Manet and Senate president Hun Sen of failing to provide measures to support returnees.
As a result, they paid smugglers between 5,000 and 6,000 baht each to bring them across the border. Three Cambodian guides led them via a natural trail, but fled when the troops intervened.
The 50 Cambodians were handed over to Klong Nam Sai police station to face charges of unlawful entry.
Col Chainarong Kasi, commander of the Aranyaprathet Taskforce, said that since the border checkpoints were closed on June 17, his unit has arrested 329 Cambodians in 84 incidents of illegal entry.