Nattapon says third nations want transborder goods shipment to resume at Thai-Cambodian border

Caretaker Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich explained on Wednesday that the Thai government did not wish to reopen its border with Cambodia. However, the border crossings in Chanthaburi and Trat would be reopened to allow goods transport at the request of third countries.

Goods Transport Requested by Third Countries

Nattapon did not name the "third countries," only stating that Thai and Cambodian representatives had agreed to allow goods to be shipped through the border crossings in Chanthaburi and Trat due to these third countries' requests.

Border Crossings Remain Closed for People

He emphasised that the border crossings would still not permit people to cross. "The planned reopening of the border crossings was not initiated by either Thailand or Cambodia but by third nations," Nattapon said.