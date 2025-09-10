Nattapon says third nations want transborder goods shipment to resume at Thai-Cambodian border

Caretaker Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich explained on Wednesday that the Thai government did not wish to reopen its border with Cambodia. However, the border crossings in Chanthaburi and Trat would be reopened to allow goods transport at the request of third countries.
Nattapon did not name the "third countries," only stating that Thai and Cambodian representatives had agreed to allow goods to be shipped through the border crossings in Chanthaburi and Trat due to these third countries' requests.
He emphasised that the border crossings would still not permit people to cross. "The planned reopening of the border crossings was not initiated by either Thailand or Cambodia but by third nations," Nattapon said.
He further explained that third nations had complained to both governments, stating they were not involved in the Thai-Cambodian conflict, but were impacted by the closure of the border crossings.
On Tuesday, the caretaker Cabinet announced that Japanese investors in Thailand had requested the reopening of the border checkpoints along the Thai-Cambodian border to resume transborder shipments by land. The Cabinet deferred the decision to the next government.
Nattapon spoke to reporters at the Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas in Trat after attending the General Border Committee meeting in Koh Kong. He stated that the government would consider public opinion on the matter.
“If society disagrees with it, we may allow only two or three trucks to pass the border crossings per day,” Nattapon said. “But if society agrees that the economy must resume, we may allow up to 30 trucks to pass the border checkpoints.”
Regarding encroachments into Thai soil by Cambodians, Nattapon said the Thai government would use the Ban Nong Chan area in Sa Kaeo as a pilot project. He called for patience from the public as the government dealt with the encroachment issue, noting that it had been ongoing for many years.
Nattapon said that the eviction of Cambodians from Ban Nong Chan could be carried out after Thailand allowed Cambodia to review its map and boundary at Ban Nong Chan. He added that Cambodia wanted the map review to take place in the General Border Committee (GBC).