Royal Thai Armed Forces improve road, telecom system to support border defence

Enhancing the First Taskforce base at Chong Bok pass

According to Wanchana, the engineer corps of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters has improved the base of the First Taskforce at Chong Bok pass in Nam Yuen. As part of the upgrade, the base will facilitate the use of surveillance and attack drones donated by the private sector. The base is also equipped with anti-drone equipment provided by the Directorate of Joint Communications.

Further improvements and facilities at Hill 500 and Phu Ma Kua

The engineer corps has installed CCTV, a mobile phone cell site, and two broadband internet cables from major operators. The Directorate of Civil Affairs has also wired electricity cables for use at Hill 500 for border defence.

Wanchana mentioned that the Armed Forces Development Command’s Area 5 office is also in charge of improving facilities to support military operations at Phu Ma Kua mount in Si Sa Ket. This includes building strategic roads, bases for artillery shelling, and installing electricity and basic facilities such as toilets, tap water, and accommodation for troops.

