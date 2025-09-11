Royal Thai Armed Forces improve road, telecom system to support border defence

The Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters is enhancing roads, electricity, and telecom facilities along the borders of Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani to support military operations aimed at defending Thai territory, a major general stated on Thursday.
Maj Gen Wanchana Sawasdee, director of the security affairs coordination office with the Internal Security Operations Command, said the road construction and facility improvements along the border in Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani have shown significant progress, as confirmed by an inspection by Gen Manas Jandee, joint chief of staff. Wanchana’s office is under the Directorate of Joint Operations.
Manas visited the border areas of Kanthalak district in Si Sa Ket and Nam Yuen district in Ubon Ratchathani to assess the progress of road construction and other improvements in facilities to support military operations.
The road construction is being managed by the Armed Forces Development Command, while the Directorate of Joint Communications is responsible for providing internet and mobile phone signals. The Directorate of Civil Affairs has been tasked with supplying electricity to the border areas.
According to Wanchana, the engineer corps of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters has improved the base of the First Taskforce at Chong Bok pass in Nam Yuen. As part of the upgrade, the base will facilitate the use of surveillance and attack drones donated by the private sector. The base is also equipped with anti-drone equipment provided by the Directorate of Joint Communications.
The engineer corps has installed CCTV, a mobile phone cell site, and two broadband internet cables from major operators. The Directorate of Civil Affairs has also wired electricity cables for use at Hill 500 for border defence.
Wanchana mentioned that the Armed Forces Development Command’s Area 5 office is also in charge of improving facilities to support military operations at Phu Ma Kua mount in Si Sa Ket. This includes building strategic roads, bases for artillery shelling, and installing electricity and basic facilities such as toilets, tap water, and accommodation for troops.