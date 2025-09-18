Provincial Police Bureau 2 deploys two more companies of police to handle Cambodian protesters

The Provincial Police Bureau 2 on Thursday deployed two more companies of crowd-control police from nearby provinces to reinforce police and troops dealing with Cambodian protesters at Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district.

Pol Maj Gen Thitawat Suriyachai, deputy commissioner of the bureau, said that two companies, or 340 officers, of crowd-control police from Chachoengsao and Prachinburi were deployed to reinforce the police and troops at the Nong Ya Kaew border.

Thitawat spoke to reporters before he and Sa Kaeo police chief Pol Maj Gen Thavorn Dulayawit visited and inspected the readiness of the crowd-control police at the border.