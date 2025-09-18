Provincial Police Bureau 2 deploys two more companies of police to handle Cambodian protesters

The Provincial Police Bureau 2 on Thursday deployed two more companies of crowd-control police from nearby provinces to reinforce police and troops dealing with Cambodian protesters at Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district.
Pol Maj Gen Thitawat Suriyachai, deputy commissioner of the bureau, said that two companies, or 340 officers, of crowd-control police from Chachoengsao and Prachinburi were deployed to reinforce the police and troops at the Nong Ya Kaew border.
Thitawat spoke to reporters before he and Sa Kaeo police chief Pol Maj Gen Thavorn Dulayawit visited and inspected the readiness of the crowd-control police at the border.
On Wednesday evening, a special task force of border patrol police from the Border Patrol Police Bureau 4 and Ranger Force Company 1301 had to confront about 200 Cambodian protesters armed with wooden sticks and slingshots. The police and paramilitary troopers drove the protesters away using tear gas and rubber bullets. Four policemen were injured in the clash.
Thitawat said that following the clash on Wednesday evening, the Sa Kaeo police requested reinforcements from Prachinburi and Chachoengsao to bolster the Sa Kaeo control police.
He explained that the reinforcement was necessary to ensure Thai police and troops could reinstall razor wire to secure the military position within Thai territory. The barbed-wire fence had been erected following the July border clash after Thai troops regained Thai territory that had been encroached upon by Cambodians for decades.