Burapha Task Force chief inspects Ban Nong Chan, affirms readiness to defend border

Maj Gen Benjapol Dechatiwong na Ayutthaya, commander of the Burapha Task Force, visited Ban Nong Chan with Sa Kaeo Governor Parinya Photisat and Pol Maj Gen Thavorn Dulayawit, Sa Kaeo’s police chief, to inspect the readiness of soldiers, police, and civilian defense volunteers to protect the border in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district.

They visited the military-police-civilian checkpoint at Ban Nong Chan, where they were briefed on the progress of road construction to link communities along the border and the reinforcement of bunkers at the site.