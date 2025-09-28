Second Army Area: Cambodia flies three drones into Thai border areas

The Second Army Area reported on Sunday that Cambodian troops flew three spy drones into Thai territory along the borders at Chong An Ma Pass and Phu Ma Kua.

The army’s operations centre announced at 2am that two incidents of drones entering Thai airspace had been detected at Chong An Ma in Ubon Ratchathani and Phu Ma Kua in Si Sa Ket.

According to the statement, two spy drones were detected over Chong An Ma and another over Phu Ma Kua.