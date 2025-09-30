Anutin confirms referendum plan on Cambodian border MOUs

Government seeks public say on cancellation of MOU43 and MOU44

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed on Tuesday that his government plans to hold a national referendum on whether to cancel two controversial memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Cambodia covering border and maritime claims.

Anutin said he personally favoured abolishing the agreements but insisted that the public must first be consulted. The two MOUs in question are the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding on land boundary demarcation (MOU43) and the 2001 Memorandum of Understanding on overlapping maritime claims (MOU44).

Referendum to coincide with charter rewriting and next election

Deputy Prime Minister Borwornsak Uwanno revealed during the policy debate on Monday that the government plans to combine the referendum on the MOUs with another referendum on constitutional rewriting, to be held alongside the next general election.