Cabinet approves Bt864m urgent fund for armed forces to defend country: Anutin

The first Cabinet meeting following the policy debate approved an urgent allocation of 864 million baht for the armed forces to strengthen national defence, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday.

He said the Cabinet convened its first formal meeting immediately after the government’s policy delivery process to Parliament concluded on Tuesday, approving the budget from the central emergency fund for the military to prepare for the Thai-Cambodian border situation.

The government delivered its policy statement to Parliament on Monday, and the two-day debate ended on Tuesday evening. The Cabinet meeting was held inside the Parliament building at 6.35 pm.