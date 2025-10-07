Sihasak says government still awaits House panel’s study on two border MOUs

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said on Tuesday that the government would not rush to terminate the two controversial memorandums of understanding (MOUs) on border demarcation with Cambodia, but would first wait for the results of a study by a House panel.

Sihasak stressed that if the government decided to hold a national referendum on whether to end MOU 43 and MOU 44, it must first explain the advantages and disadvantages of both agreements in detail so that voters could make an informed decision.

Minister stresses need for prudence before any referendum

Speaking to reporters, Sihasak said the government had not yet reached the stage of planning to end the MOUs.