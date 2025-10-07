Sihasak says government still awaits House panel’s study on two border MOUs

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said on Tuesday that the government would not rush to terminate the two controversial memorandums of understanding (MOUs) on border demarcation with Cambodia, but would first wait for the results of a study by a House panel.
Sihasak stressed that if the government decided to hold a national referendum on whether to end MOU 43 and MOU 44, it must first explain the advantages and disadvantages of both agreements in detail so that voters could make an informed decision.
Speaking to reporters, Sihasak said the government had not yet reached the stage of planning to end the MOUs.
“We have not gone that far to plan to end the MOUs,” he said. “A House committee is still studying the matter, and its findings will need to be considered first. We’ll proceed with prudence in line with national interests. If people are to have a say, we must first provide them with as much information as possible.”
Earlier, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that the government intended to hold a referendum asking whether the two MOUs should be scrapped, to be conducted alongside the next general election.
However, the opposition People’s Party urged the government to abandon the referendum plan, citing a public opinion survey showing that most respondents did not understand the two MOUs.
When reminded that the government had previously pledged to seek public opinion, Sihasak reaffirmed that consulting the people was important because border issues were of strong national interest in a democratic society.
“I must emphasise that we want the people to make a decision based on as much information as possible. But for now, the government must act with prudence first,” he said.
Sihasak added that the Foreign Ministry would carefully study the relevant laws and consult with the armed forces before making any decisions.
“We cannot rush to make a decision on this issue. Prudent discussions must be held first,” Sihasak said.
Sihasak also revealed that the Norwegian government had expressed interest in sponsoring landmine clearance along the Thai–Cambodian border. Thailand, he said, also wished to assist in clearing the landmines, as this would benefit both countries and promote regional stability.