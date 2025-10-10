Military reuses ‘soft-hand strategy’ from student protests at Nong Chan

One key reason the armed forces’ top commanders opted to impose martial law in response to Cambodian incursions into three areas of Sa Kaeo province, Ban Nong Chan, Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Khok Sung district, and Ta Phraya district, covering over 200 Cambodian households, was to ensure full legal protection for officers during operations.

The measure is intended to prevent potential lawsuits for damages or criminal liability, streamline legal procedures during arrests and deportations, and allow swift removal of trespassers. In contrast, enforcement under the Forest Act and Immigration Act exposes officers to possible prosecution and compensation claims.

The military leaders have drawn lessons from past political crackdowns by both the armed forces and the Royal Thai Police, many of which led to years of litigation. Some cases have been dismissed, while others remain unresolved after prolonged court proceedings.

However, the commanders are well aware that martial law is an extreme measure, and that Cambodia might exploit tensions along the Sa Kaeo border to provoke violence and then use any resulting civilian casualties to portray Thailand negatively on the international stage.

To prevent such outcomes, the Army Operations Centre has been tasked with developing operational plans, standard procedures, and rules of engagement that comply with international human rights law and Thai law, emphasising that all actions must be carried out with restraint and proportionality.