PM, NSC reaffirm Thailand’s four-point stance for Cambodia to follow

Chatchai Bangchuad, Secretary-General of the National Security Council (NSC), said on Friday (October 10) that the NSC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had reviewed the ongoing situation along the Thai–Cambodian border and reaffirmed Thailand’s four key principles previously outlined by the premier.

The four points are:

Withdrawal of heavy weapons from the border area by Cambodia Landmine clearance in disputed zones Cooperation in combating transnational crime Joint management of problematic border areas

Chatchai said the meeting mainly focused on monitoring overall developments and ensuring that all relevant agencies adhere to these principles while also communicating Thailand’s position to the international community.

When asked whether the meeting discussed the Army’s proposal for managing the contested area around Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Sa Kaeo province, he said it was not addressed in detail. “The discussion was primarily a situation update and a reaffirmation of the four-point stance to guide operational agencies,” he said, adding that the military would determine the timing and implementation of specific measures.