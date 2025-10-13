RTA releases photos of Cambodian refugee camp to remind Cambodia of Thailand’s aid

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has released historical photographs of Camp 511 at Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo province to remind Cambodia of Thailand’s humanitarian efforts in aiding Cambodian refugees in 1979.
The photos were posted on the RTA’s official Facebook page, “SMART Soldiers Strong Army,” at 10.49am on Sunday — just hours before social activist Kannathat Pongpaibulwet, better known as “Kan the Super Power,” screened a documentary film on Cambodian refugees at Ban Nong Chan village in Khok Sung district that evening.
According to the RTA post, Camp 511, also known as Nong Chan Camp, was among the first refugee camps established in Khok Sung district to shelter Cambodian civilians fleeing their country’s civil war.
The camp was jointly managed by the Thai government and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) between 1979 and 1980, providing food, medicine, seeds, and security to an estimated 40,000 refugees.
The RTA described Nong Chan Camp as a symbol of Thailand’s generosity — a gesture made without expecting anything in return. The post stated that Thailand shared its food and shelter to help its neighbours survive.
However, the post also carried a note of disappointment, saying Cambodia had since “betrayed those to whom they should be indebted with gratitude.”
One of the most striking photos shows long queues of Cambodian refugees awaiting inspection by Thai soldiers, accompanied by the caption:
“Ban Nong Chan: The land that once gave life – now claimed in defiance of Thai sovereignty.”
Another image depicts Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, during the reign of King Rama IX, visiting the camp alongside then Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, now King Rama X.
Several other photos show refugees living under small makeshift tents that were later replaced by simple wooden huts. Another poignant image captures Cambodian children standing patiently in line, bowls in hand, waiting for their daily food rations.