RTA releases photos of Cambodian refugee camp to remind Cambodia of Thailand’s aid

Symbol of goodwill and forgotten gratitude

The RTA described Nong Chan Camp as a symbol of Thailand’s generosity — a gesture made without expecting anything in return. The post stated that Thailand shared its food and shelter to help its neighbours survive.

However, the post also carried a note of disappointment, saying Cambodia had since “betrayed those to whom they should be indebted with gratitude.”

Images that recall compassion amid hardship

One of the most striking photos shows long queues of Cambodian refugees awaiting inspection by Thai soldiers, accompanied by the caption:

“Ban Nong Chan: The land that once gave life – now claimed in defiance of Thai sovereignty.”

Another image depicts Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, during the reign of King Rama IX, visiting the camp alongside then Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, now King Rama X.

Several other photos show refugees living under small makeshift tents that were later replaced by simple wooden huts. Another poignant image captures Cambodian children standing patiently in line, bowls in hand, waiting for their daily food rations.

