Two more landmines found at Ban Nong Ya Kaew, total rises to seven in four days

The First Army Area’s landmine clearance operation at Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo province on Sunday uncovered two additional landmines, bringing the total number of explosives detected and neutralised in the area to seven within four days.

The mine clearance unit of the Burapha Task Force, operating under the First Army Area, reported that two more mines were located and safely removed on Sunday at Ban Nong Ya Kaew.

The first landmine, identified as an MN79 type, was found at coordinates 48PTA 55209 29042 on the military map. The second, a PMN type, was discovered nearby at coordinates 48PTA 55208 29044.

Both mines were successfully defused and disposed of according to safety procedures.