Thai villagers back ghost movie sound blasts to pressure Cambodian encroachers

Following the backlash, Kannathat announced that Monday night would be the last night he used the sound-based strategy.

Locals say they are willing to lose sleep

Despite the criticism, many Thai villagers living near the Cambodian communities said they supported the tactic, arguing that all other measures to remove the encroachers from Thai soil had failed.

The villagers said Kannathat directed the loudspeakers toward Chouk Chey village—opposite Ban Nong Chan—and Prey Chan village—opposite Ban Nong Ya Kaew. While Thai residents could still hear the noise late at night, they said they were “willing to sacrifice sleep” if it helped push Cambodian settlers to retreat.

Calm returns after four nights of sound blasts

On Tuesday morning, Cambodian villagers were not seen gathering along the barbed-wire fences at Chouk Chey and Prey Chan, where they had previously protested against Thai troops. The situation along the border remained calm and peaceful.

A Thai villager added that some former Khmer Rouge soldiers who had fled to refugee camps in Thailand during the war were still alive, and that several reportedly wept after recognising themselves in the documentary films screened by Kannathat.

Mine clearance continues

Meanwhile, a landmine clearance unit from the First Army Area continued operations across a 100,000-square-metre area near Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew on Tuesday, as part of ongoing efforts to secure the border zone.

