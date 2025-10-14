Trump hopes Thai–Cambodian ceasefire signed at ASEAN summit in Malaysia

Malaysia is hoping for Thailand and Cambodia to sign a ceasefire agreement during the 47th Asean Summit that will take place later this month, says Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan.
He said there has been a proposal for the United States and Malaysia to act as facilitators to oversee a ceasefire agreement that will be named the Kuala Lumpur Declaration or the Kuala Lumpur Accords.
"We are proposing that Malaysia and the United States act as facilitators to oversee a broader ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia.
"We want the violence to stop and for it (the ceasefire) to be overseen by an Asean Observers Team," he told reporters during a Concorde Club meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday (Oct 14).
According to Mohamad, among the terms and conditions of the proposed ceasefire is that Thailand and Cambodia remove all landmines along the disputed borders.
"Also, ensure the retreat of war machinery from the borders. These are among the terms, and we hope both sides can agree to this during the Asean Summit.
"If possible, we are hoping for the KL Accords or KL Declaration to be signed to ensure that these neighbouring countries can be at peace," he said.
“Trump is looking forward to the Thai-Cambodia ceasefire agreement to be signed,” he added
On Sunday (Oct 12), a four-party consultation was held involving Malaysia, the United States, Thailand and Cambodia, chaired by Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.
Thailand and Cambodia are engaging in talks over disputes along their 817km border.
The 47th Asean Summit and Related Summits are scheduled to take place from Oct 26 to 28.
US President Donald Trump is expected to attend.
Mohamad said the summit will see about 16,000 police officers from across the country deployed in Kuala Lumpur.
"The police will not take matters of security lightly, because many world leaders will be attending.
"So, I am asking for public cooperation to ensure Malaysia’s success as the ASEAN chair this year," he added.
The Concorde Club is an informal group of editors and senior journalists meeting with politicians and key policy makers.
Tarrence Tan
The Star
Asia News Network