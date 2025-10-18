64 Koreans linked to online scams repatriated from Cambodia

Sixty-four South Koreans detained in Cambodia over alleged online fraud were flown home early Saturday on a chartered flight, with most now expected to face criminal investigations, police said.
The large-scale repatriation follows the shocking torture and death of a South Korean student who was lured to Cambodia by a fake job offer, a case that sparked nationwide outrage and intensified scrutiny of scam syndicates operating in the country.
A Korean Air flight carrying the group landed at Incheon International Airport at 8:35am, around five hours after departing from Techo International Airport near Phnom Penh. Their return came days after Seoul dispatched a government response team to assist Korean nationals caught up in online scams run by local criminal networks.
The suspects were reportedly taken into custody once they boarded the aircraft, which, under South Korean law, is considered national territory. They were to be transferred to police stations across the country for questioning over their alleged involvement in scam operations.
Cambodian authorities had earlier arrested 59 of the group during a crackdown on scam compounds, while the remainder were rescued after reporting they had been held against their will. All were detained by Cambodian immigration officials prior to repatriation.
Officials confirmed that most of the returnees face criminal charges in South Korea, with several already listed under Interpol Red Notices.
The operation marks South Korea’s largest-ever effort to repatriate nationals implicated in criminal activity from a single foreign country, and the third such mission in recent years.
To ensure security, 190 police officers accompanied the flight, and 23 vehicles were waiting at Incheon Airport to transfer the suspects to various police stations.