64 Koreans linked to online scams repatriated from Cambodia

Sixty-four South Koreans detained in Cambodia over alleged online fraud were flown home early Saturday on a chartered flight, with most now expected to face criminal investigations, police said.

The large-scale repatriation follows the shocking torture and death of a South Korean student who was lured to Cambodia by a fake job offer, a case that sparked nationwide outrage and intensified scrutiny of scam syndicates operating in the country.

A Korean Air flight carrying the group landed at Incheon International Airport at 8:35am, around five hours after departing from Techo International Airport near Phnom Penh. Their return came days after Seoul dispatched a government response team to assist Korean nationals caught up in online scams run by local criminal networks.