Defence minister sets up panel to study pros and cons of ending border MOUs

Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich has established a special ministry committee to study the pros and cons of maintaining or terminating two border memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with Cambodia.

Nattapon signed a Defence Ministry order on October 17 to form a 14-member committee to assess and compare the implications of keeping or revoking the so-called MOU 43 and MOU 44, which were signed by the two governments in 2000 and 2001, respectively.

The order appointed Gen Aksara Kerdphol, former secretary-generasl of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), as chairman and Adm Jumpol Loompikanon as deputy chairman.