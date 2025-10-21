Defence minister sets up panel to study pros and cons of ending border MOUs

Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich has established a special ministry committee to study the pros and cons of maintaining or terminating two border memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with Cambodia.
Nattapon signed a Defence Ministry order on October 17 to form a 14-member committee to assess and compare the implications of keeping or revoking the so-called MOU 43 and MOU 44, which were signed by the two governments in 2000 and 2001, respectively.
The order appointed Gen Aksara Kerdphol, former secretary-generasl of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), as chairman and Adm Jumpol Loompikanon as deputy chairman.
The panel has been assigned four key responsibilities:
1. To study the background, rationale, and necessity of the following MOUs:
The study will also include an assessment of past implementation and its impact on national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests, taking into account the evolving geopolitical context.
2. To prepare a detailed report summarising the findings and recommendations for submission to the Minister of Defence, indicating whether each MOU should remain in force, be revoked, or be amended for greater effectiveness. The report must clearly state the reasoning, advantages, disadvantages, and consistency of each MOU with international law and Thailand’s domestic laws.
3. To propose appropriate approaches and methods for disseminating and communicating the study’s results and recommendations to the public in ways suited to the information consumption habits of different population groups.
4. To perform other duties as assigned by the Minister of Defence.