256 military and seven community bunkers built with funding from princess foundation

The Second Army Area has built 256 military bunkers for troops and seven community bunkers for villagers in four northeastern provinces with funding from the Hathai Thip Fund of Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana.

On Sunday, Second Army Area commander Lt Gen Veerayut Raksilp visited a border post near Chong An Ma Pass in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, to inspect progress on the bunker-building project for troops and civilians.

The project, financed by the Hathai Thip Fund of the Chulabhorn Foundation, aims to protect troops and villages along the Cambodian border. Her Royal Highness initiated the scheme after the late-July border clashes, during which many troops and villagers were killed because they had nowhere to shelter from Cambodian rocket and shell fire.