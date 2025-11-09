256 military and seven community bunkers built with funding from princess foundation

The Second Army Area has built 256 military bunkers for troops and seven community bunkers for villagers in four northeastern provinces with funding from the Hathai Thip Fund of Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana.
On Sunday, Second Army Area commander Lt Gen Veerayut Raksilp visited a border post near Chong An Ma Pass in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, to inspect progress on the bunker-building project for troops and civilians.
The project, financed by the Hathai Thip Fund of the Chulabhorn Foundation, aims to protect troops and villages along the Cambodian border. Her Royal Highness initiated the scheme after the late-July border clashes, during which many troops and villagers were killed because they had nowhere to shelter from Cambodian rocket and shell fire.
Under the project, the Second Army Area is constructing military bunkers large enough for two soldiers at a time, each fitted with a firing aperture to allow defenders to return fire if attacked. Larger community bunkers are also being built so villagers can shelter safely when fighting breaks out.
According to the Second Army Area, 256 two-person military bunkers and seven community bunkers have so far been erected in Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Buri Ram.
Suranaree Command chief Maj Gen Somphop Paravej and Maj Gen Kitisak Thavorn, commander of the Second Development Division, reported progress on the construction to Lt Gen Veerayut.
Veerayut said the bunkers were essential to saving the lives of border troops and thanked members of the private sector who donated to the Hathai Thip Fund. “Although we desire peace, we will fight with all our strength to defend our territory,” the Second Army Area chief said.