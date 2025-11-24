100 drones donated to 2nd Army Area to bolster Thai border security

Parnthep said the specifications of the drones must remain confidential, as Thailand and Cambodia had been engaged in drone-technology warfare on an almost weekly basis.

He noted that drone technology and the radio frequencies used to control them needed constant upgrading, as the opposing side was continually developing anti-drone systems to counter operations.

As a result, he said, waiting for the Second Army Area to request and receive a budget allocation for new drones would be too slow, prompting the foundation to step in to procure newly developed drones for military use.