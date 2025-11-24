100 drones donated to 2nd Army Area to bolster Thai border security

A nationalist foundation on Monday donated 100 drones developed by a Thai firm to the Second Army Area for use in security operations along the Thai-Cambodian border.
The drones, donated by the Yam Fao Phaen Din (Guardians of the Land) Foundation, were received by Second Army Area commander Lt Gen Weerayuth Raksilp during a ceremony at the Royal Thai Army headquarters. Former Second Army Area commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang witnessed the handover of the drones, valued at 19 million baht. Parnthep Puapongphan, president of the foundation, presented the drones to Weerayuth.
Parnthep said the specifications of the drones must remain confidential, as Thailand and Cambodia had been engaged in drone-technology warfare on an almost weekly basis.
He noted that drone technology and the radio frequencies used to control them needed constant upgrading, as the opposing side was continually developing anti-drone systems to counter operations.
As a result, he said, waiting for the Second Army Area to request and receive a budget allocation for new drones would be too slow, prompting the foundation to step in to procure newly developed drones for military use.
Parnthep added that he was confident the new fleet of 100 Thai-developed drones would enhance the Second Army Area’s capability to protect the lives of both personnel and civilians.
Boonsin thanked the foundation for its continued support of the Second Army Area’s operations to defend the border.
He said the technical division of the Signal Department of the Royal Thai Army would adapt the drones to strengthen the army’s operational capacity and national security.
Meanwhile, a source at the Second Army Area said Cambodia had been using casino buildings along the border as drone-operation bases to spy on Thai forces. The source said Cambodian troops had shifted to using casino buildings because they offered strong, bunker-like structures.