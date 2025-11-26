Body of Thai woman killed by call-centre gang in Poi Pet repatriated

The body of a Thai woman, allegedly killed by a call-centre gang in Poi Pet earlier this month, was handed over to Thai authorities at the Aranyaprathet border crossing on Wednesday.
The body of Suda (surname withheld), 26, was moved across the border at the Ban Klong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo's Aranyaprathet district at 11 a.m.
The handover was coordinated by Immanuel Foundation Thailand, which has been assisting Thai families in contacting relatives working abroad, and the Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh.
Suda, a resident of Tambon Khok Kloy in Phang Nga’s Takua Thung district, was killed by a call-centre gang she worked for in Poi Pet on November 13. Her family filed a complaint with the police after learning from Suda's friends that she had been murdered, and her boyfriend became unaccounted for.
After the complaint was filed, the foundation investigated and found that Suda's body had been sent to a temple in Phnom Penh, where it was about to be cremated. The foundation then contacted the Thai embassy to take custody of the body and make preparations for repatriation.
It was reported that Suda was punished by the gang for failing to meet her targets in deceiving victims. She was reportedly forced to do 1,000 squats until she passed out. The gang then shocked her with electricity in an attempt to revive her, but she died from heart failure.
The gang has reportedly relocated its operations to several towns in Cambodia, including Poi Pet and a town near the Vietnam border.
After the embassy took the body into its care, it carried out the necessary Cambodian clearance procedures to send the body home.
The embassy also issued a certificate confirming her Thai citizenship.
At 11 a.m., Thai crowd control police, paramilitary rangers from 1201 Company, Sa Kaeo immigration police, and officials from the Thai-Cambodian Border Coordination Office were present at the border checkpoint to await the body.
The body was carried through a small gate at the checkpoint. After customs officials checked the paperwork, the body was handed over to the rescue foundation's team to be sent back to Suda's home in Phang Nga.