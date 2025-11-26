Body of Thai woman killed by call-centre gang in Poi Pet repatriated

The body of a Thai woman, allegedly killed by a call-centre gang in Poi Pet earlier this month, was handed over to Thai authorities at the Aranyaprathet border crossing on Wednesday.

The body of Suda (surname withheld), 26, was moved across the border at the Ban Klong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo's Aranyaprathet district at 11 a.m.

The handover was coordinated by Immanuel Foundation Thailand, which has been assisting Thai families in contacting relatives working abroad, and the Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh.

Suda, a resident of Tambon Khok Kloy in Phang Nga’s Takua Thung district, was killed by a call-centre gang she worked for in Poi Pet on November 13. Her family filed a complaint with the police after learning from Suda's friends that she had been murdered, and her boyfriend became unaccounted for.