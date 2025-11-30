AirAsia completes Airbus A320 software rollback within 24 hours under EASA directive

The directive followed a recent incident involving a JetBlue A320 that experienced an uncommanded pitch-down event, later traced to this ELAC software vulnerability.

AirAsia: Safety comes first despite flight disruptions

Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group, said the mandated software actions were critical to maintaining the highest operational safety standards. The airline acknowledged that urgent compliance would lead to temporary flight disruptions and scheduling changes across its network.

AirAsia stated that operations teams were immediately mobilised to minimise inconvenience to passengers, and with compliance now completed, operations have returned to normal.

On Saturday, Bo Lingam said:

“We are taking immediate steps to comply with the Airworthiness Directive and aim to complete the process within the next 48 hours, while ensuring minimal disruption to our guests. These mandated measures are essential in upholding the highest standards of operational safety.”

In a later statement confirming the accelerated completion, he added:

“Safety is core to the trust guests place in us, and our response was immediate and thorough in this regulator-mandated action. Our teams across the region were mobilised at once to meet all engineering, operations, safety and customer experience requirements, so guests experienced as little inconvenience as possible. Thanks to meticulous planning and strong groupwide coordination, compliance work was completed within 24 hours.”

