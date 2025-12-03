Nattapon hopes to hold GBC talks on Cambodian encroacher evacuation before House dissolution

Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich on Wednesday expressed hope that the General Border Committee (GBC) would finalize talks on the resettlement of Cambodian encroachers in Sa Kaeo before a possible House dissolution by the end of January.

Nattapon said he had instructed the relevant military agencies to speed up demining at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Keao villages in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district so that temporary border markers could be erected soon.

He noted that demining at Ban Nong Ya Keo had been completed, while mine clearing at Ban Nong Chan was still underway in some parts of the area. He expected the mine demining at Ban Nong Chan to be completed by the end of the year.