Nattapon hopes to hold GBC talks on Cambodian encroacher evacuation before House dissolution

Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich on Wednesday expressed hope that the General Border Committee (GBC) would finalize talks on the resettlement of Cambodian encroachers in Sa Kaeo before a possible House dissolution by the end of January.
Nattapon said he had instructed the relevant military agencies to speed up demining at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Keao villages in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district so that temporary border markers could be erected soon.
He noted that demining at Ban Nong Ya Keo had been completed, while mine clearing at Ban Nong Chan was still underway in some parts of the area. He expected the mine demining at Ban Nong Chan to be completed by the end of the year.
Nattapon said he had instructed the military units in charge to finish erecting the temporary border markers nearly simultaneously, so that they could be submitted for endorsement at the same meeting of the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC).
After the JBC endorses the temporary markers, the GBC would hold discussions on the resettlement of Cambodian encroachers at the two Thai villages.
Nattapon added that both JBC and GBC meetings would be held early next year.
“I’ll push them to speed up the meetings to ensure they are completed before the House dissolution on January 31,” Nattapon said when asked if the resettlement could be done before the House dissolution.
However, Nattapon said the military could continue operations to resettle the encroachers even after the House dissolution.
He also reassured the public that the military is 100% ready to defend the country’s borders and sovereignty, even after the House dissolution.