RTA says Hun Sen lied, ordered provocative acts against Thailand

Winthai rejected accusations of Thai aggression and said Cambodia had started the fighting by mobilising troops and weapons into several areas inside Thai territory. He added that Cambodia had also laid large numbers of landmines on Thai soil along the border.

He noted that since the ceasefire in late July, Cambodia had repeatedly carried out acts of provocation and used landmines to harm Thai military personnel. There was clear evidence of Cambodia’s use of landmines, he said, and these provocations had prompted Thailand to suspend the joint declaration on peace. As a result, he argued,

Cambodia was the side that had deliberately torn up all agreements through its own actions.

Winthai said Cambodia had not exercised the restraint it claimed, judging from what had happened. On December 7, Cambodian troops “inhumanely” opened fire on Thai soldiers without warning, he said.

Over recent days, Cambodia had heavily shelled Thai border areas with heavy weapons of all kinds, affecting many civilians.

The spokesman said the RTA had the right to defend the country until hostility and aggression at the border ended, in order to protect sovereignty, territorial integrity and public safety in line with international law and humanitarian principles.

“The RTA hereby affirms that we did not start the violence, but we have a duty to respond to violations of our sovereignty as necessary, with appropriate measures,” Winthai said.